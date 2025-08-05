Next Article
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals's stock slips 2% on flat quarterly performance
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals's stock slipped 2.06% to ₹2,032.10 after its latest financial update.
For the quarter ending March 2025, the company posted revenue of ₹3,256.21 crore and a slim net profit of ₹4.38 crore (EPS at just ₹0.16 per share), reflecting a pretty flat quarter.
Annual EPS at ₹37.11 per share
On a brighter note, Glenmark made a solid comeback over the full year—pulling in ₹13,321.74 crore in revenue and swinging to a net profit of ₹1,047.14 crore after last year's big loss.
Annual EPS jumped to ₹37.11 per share.
Up next: their board meets August 14 to review Q1 FY25 numbers, with trading paused until August 16 for these updates.