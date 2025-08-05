Glenmark Pharmaceuticals's stock slips 2% on flat quarterly performance

Annual EPS at ₹37.11 per share

On a brighter note, Glenmark made a solid comeback over the full year—pulling in ₹13,321.74 crore in revenue and swinging to a net profit of ₹1,047.14 crore after last year's big loss.

Annual EPS jumped to ₹37.11 per share.

Up next: their board meets August 14 to review Q1 FY25 numbers, with trading paused until August 16 for these updates.