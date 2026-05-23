Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to pay $30M in US antitrust case
What's the story
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced that its US subsidiary will pay $29.6 million (approximately ₹284 crore) to settle antitrust and consumer protection litigation. The case was related to allegations of generic drug price-fixing in the US. The settlement is between Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, and a group of state attorneys general in the US, the company said in an exchange filing on May 23.
Payment plan
Settlement to be paid in annual installments
The settlement amount will be paid in annual installments over five years. The litigation pertains to allegations of price-fixing, market allocation, and anti-competitive conduct in the generic pharmaceutical market. Since 2016, Glenmark USA has been named in over 35 complaints by direct purchasers, end-payers, indirect purchasers, and various US states.
Denial statement
Glenmark denies all allegations
Glenmark USA has denied all allegations related to the case. The company clarified that the settlement "does not constitute any concession or admission of liability, wrongdoing, or illegality." Further, Glenmark also said that it had already accounted for the full settlement amount in its financial statements and assured that this payout would not have a significant impact on its overall financial position.