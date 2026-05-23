Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to pay $30M in US antitrust case

The settlement amount will be paid in annual installments over five years. The litigation pertains to allegations of price-fixing, market allocation, and anti-competitive conduct in the generic pharmaceutical market. Since 2016, Glenmark USA has been named in over 35 complaints by direct purchasers, end-payers, indirect purchasers, and various US states.

Denial statement

Glenmark denies all allegations

Glenmark USA has denied all allegations related to the case. The company clarified that the settlement "does not constitute any concession or admission of liability, wrongdoing, or illegality." Further, Glenmark also said that it had already accounted for the full settlement amount in its financial statements and assured that this payout would not have a significant impact on its overall financial position.