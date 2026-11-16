Glenmark shares rise 2% after US launch of generic axitinib
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals just saw its shares rise 2% after launching generic axitinib tablets in the US these are a more affordable version of Pfizer's INLYTA for cancer treatment.
The move helps Glenmark strengthen its spot in the US pharmaceutical scene and gives patients a lower-cost option.
INLYTA US sales $538.4 million
axitinib is important for treating kidney cancer, either on its own or with immunotherapy.
INLYTA made approximately $538.4 million in US sales for the 12 months ending September 2026, so there's clearly demand.
Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, says this launch highlights its focus on making quality medicines more accessible for people who need them.