Global AI firms tap Indian data centers for overseas customers
Business
Big AI companies from around the world are turning to Indian data centers to serve customers overseas.
Power and capacity issues elsewhere are pushing them to look at India, where providers like Yotta Data Services say they are already hosting some customers and have contracted large capacities with some of them.
India data centers face AI-driven surges
India's data centers, like CtrlS, are seeing demand skyrocket: requests can jump from 20 megawatts to over 100 megawatts in no time.
This is mostly thanks to AI needing tons of power and advanced cooling setups.
With its good business vibe, India is quickly becoming a go-to spot for global AI infrastructure.