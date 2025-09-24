Global AI investment to hit $4T by 2030: Alibaba CEO
What's the story
Alibaba's CEO Eddie Wu has predicted that global investment in artificial intelligence (AI) will reach a whopping $4 trillion in the next five years. The prediction comes as part of his speech at the International AI Innovation Forum earlier today. Wu added that trajectory of Artificial General Intelligence will move toward a 'Artificial Super Intelligence' that could surpasses human intelligence and self-iterate. The comments sparked a rally in the shares of Alibaba.
Investment boost
Wu says Alibaba will increase its AI investments
Wu noted that the growth rate of the AI industry and its demand for infrastructure has "far exceeded" expectations. He also revealed that Alibaba would be ramping up its investment, although he didn't specify how much more it would be than the already announced plan. The company had previously said it would spend over 380 billion yuan ($53 billion) in AI capabilities over three years.
AI advancement
Alibaba also launched its most advanced AI model yet
At the same event, Alibaba also unveiled its most advanced artificial intelligence model to date, Qwen3-Max. The new model has over 1 trillion parameters—variables that define how AI processes information. It excels in code generation and autonomous agent capabilities. Unlike chatbots such as ChatGPT, an autonomous agent requires fewer human prompts and can independently act toward a goal set by the user.