Musk is hiring for Macrohard: What's the new venture about?
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, is on a hiring spree for its latest project, Macrohard. The initiative aims to build an AI-driven software company to compete with tech giant Microsoft. xAI co-founder Yuhuai Wu announced the recruitment drive on X (formerly Twitter), saying they are looking for a "new team building computer control agents."
Project details
Grok 5 and Macrohard expected to be ready by year-end
The newly formed team will work on both Grok 5, an advanced version of xAI's language model, and Macrohard. Wu hinted that the projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year. Musk recently said that Grok 5 training would begin in a few weeks with a launch planned for late 2025.
Recruitment call
Musk invites candidates to help build Macrohard
Musk shared Wu's post on X and invited potential candidates to apply for the new roles. He wrote, "Help build Macrohard, the AI software company!" This isn't the first time Musk has shared hiring updates on his X account. Along with a team for Macrohard, xAI is also looking to form a team for an AI-native knowledge base/search engine.
Company vision
What is Macrohard?
Macrohard is a play on Microsoft's name, with 'Macro' replacing 'Micro' and 'hard' instead of 'soft.' Musk has said that Macrohard will be an AI software company. He believes software companies like Microsoft can be fully replicated with AI as they don't produce any "physical hardware." The company will likely consist of multiple AI agents working together to maximize output.