Musk is hiring for Macrohard: What's the new venture about?

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, is on a hiring spree for its latest project, Macrohard. The initiative aims to build an AI-driven software company to compete with tech giant Microsoft . xAI co-founder Yuhuai Wu announced the recruitment drive on X (formerly Twitter), saying they are looking for a "new team building computer control agents."

Project details Grok 5 and Macrohard expected to be ready by year-end The newly formed team will work on both Grok 5, an advanced version of xAI's language model, and Macrohard. Wu hinted that the projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year. Musk recently said that Grok 5 training would begin in a few weeks with a launch planned for late 2025.

Recruitment call Musk invites candidates to help build Macrohard Musk shared Wu's post on X and invited potential candidates to apply for the new roles. He wrote, "Help build Macrohard, the AI software company!" This isn't the first time Musk has shared hiring updates on his X account. Along with a team for Macrohard, xAI is also looking to form a team for an AI-native knowledge base/search engine.