Eimco Elecon crashes 15% as major shareholder plans to exit
Business
Eimco Elecon's stock dropped 15% on Wednesday after Tamrock Great Britain Holdings said it's selling a big chunk of its stake—about 12.5% of its holding—through an Offer for Sale (OFS).
There's also an option for Tamrock to sell even more, which could mean they're planning a full exit from the company.
OFS price set at ₹1,400 per share
The OFS price is set at ₹1,400 per share—a sharp 31% below the previous day's closing price.
The sale opened to non-retail investors on Wednesday and will be available for retail buyers on Thursday.
With Tamrock holding nearly a quarter of Eimco Elecon as of June 2025, this move has definitely caught the market's attention and shaken up the stock price.