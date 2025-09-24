Eimco Elecon crashes 15% as major shareholder plans to exit

OFS price set at ₹1,400 per share

The OFS price is set at ₹1,400 per share—a sharp 31% below the previous day's closing price.

The sale opened to non-retail investors on Wednesday and will be available for retail buyers on Thursday.

With Tamrock holding nearly a quarter of Eimco Elecon as of June 2025, this move has definitely caught the market's attention and shaken up the stock price.