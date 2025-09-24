IPO-bound Groww boasts 26% market share in broking
Groww, India's largest and fastest growing investment platform by active users on NSE as of June 30, 2025, is set to go public in November 2025.
The company wants to raise ₹6,000-7,000 crore through its IPO—₹1,060 crore from new shares and the rest via early investors selling their stakes.
Groww is aiming for a valuation between $7 billion and $9 billion.
Strong financials and market position
Groww has over 1.2 crore active NSE users and holds a strong 26% market share as of mid-2025.
It offers everything from equity broking and wealth management to commodities trading and loans against shares.
For FY25, it posted a net profit of ₹1,824 crore on revenue of ₹4,056 crore—a solid 31% jump from last year.
High secondary market prices
Unlisted Groww shares are trading above ₹125 in secondary markets right now—valuing the company at about $8.75 billion before its IPO even hits.
While this shows high investor interest, it also means new investors might see limited upside if prices stay inflated after listing.