IPO-bound Groww boasts 26% market share in broking Business Sep 24, 2025

Groww, India's largest and fastest growing investment platform by active users on NSE as of June 30, 2025, is set to go public in November 2025.

The company wants to raise ₹6,000-7,000 crore through its IPO—₹1,060 crore from new shares and the rest via early investors selling their stakes.

Groww is aiming for a valuation between $7 billion and $9 billion.