China, Hong Kong markets rally on tech boost, US-China thaw

Big tech names drove most of the excitement—Shanghai's STAR50 jumped 3.49% and semiconductor shares rose 4.68%. Alibaba saw its stock pop more than 9% after revealing plans for new data centers in Brazil, France, and the Netherlands to boost its global AI reach.

Analysts see potential for improved US-China ties

China announced it will forego asking for the benefits it gains from its developing country status at the World Trade Organization—a move that analysts say removes a major sticking point with the US.

UBS strategist Lei Meng noted this is drawing money out of safe deposits into stocks as Shanghai nears a decade high, while Maybank analysts see it as a positive sign for future US-China relations.