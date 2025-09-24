EV battery startup Xbattery raises $2.3 million to boost R&D

Xbattery is building India's 1st high-voltage BMS for electric cars

Xbattery is building India's first high-voltage Battery Management System (BMS) for electric four-wheelers, which is expected to enhance performance and safety for EVs.

They're already prototyping and source about 60% of their parts locally, with the rest coming from China and Europe.

The new funds will help them upgrade labs, buy advanced R&D gear, and grow their team faster.