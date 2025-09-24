Fabtech Technologies IPO: Price band set at ₹181-₹191
Fabtech Technologies is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹181 and ₹191, aiming to raise about ₹230 crore.
The subscription window opens on September 29 and closes on October 1, 2025.
Key details for potential investors
Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot (75 shares), which means you'll need at least ₹14,325 if you go for the highest price.
Allotment results come out on October 3, and the shares are set to list on BSE and NSE by October 7.
More about the company
Started in 2018, Fabtech builds engineering solutions for pharma, biotech, and healthcare—think cleanrooms, modular systems, HVAC setups, and process equipment.
They handle everything from design to installation for clients around the world.
Issue details and other information
Funds from this IPO will support working capital needs, possible acquisitions, and general corporate requirements.
The promoters of the company are Aasif Ahsan Khan, Hemant Mohan Anavkar, Aarif Ahsan Khan, and Manisha Hemant Anavkar.
Unistone Capital is managing the issue while Bigshare Services handles registrations.