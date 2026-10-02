Global bond yields surge as US 10-year climbs to 5.34%
Big moves are shaking up the global bond market: yields in the US France, and Japan just hit their highest levels in decades.
The US 10-year Treasury spiked to 5.34%, a number we haven't seen since 2002, as surging energy costs fan inflation and the boom in artificial intelligence and data-center construction increased competition for capital and affected rate expectations.
Experts say if borrowing costs keep climbing, it could slow down economies everywhere.
Higher yields push up borrowing costs
Higher yields aren't just a finance headline. They make it more expensive for governments and companies to borrow money.
That means countries like France are feeling the pinch with bigger interest bills, and businesses might have a tougher time getting loans or growing.
In short: what happens in the bond market can end up hitting jobs, budgets, and even future tech investments.