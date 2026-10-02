Global bond yields surge as US 10-year climbs to 5.34%

Big moves are shaking up the global bond market: yields in the US France, and Japan just hit their highest levels in decades.

The US 10-year Treasury spiked to 5.34%, a number we haven't seen since 2002, as surging energy costs fan inflation and the boom in artificial intelligence and data-center construction increased competition for capital and affected rate expectations.

Experts say if borrowing costs keep climbing, it could slow down economies everywhere.