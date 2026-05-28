Global capability centers in India to raise fresher hiring 12% Business May 28, 2026

Good news if you're graduating soon: Global capability centers (GCCs) in India are set to ramp up fresher hiring by 12% this fiscal year, even as IT services companies slow down.

Big names like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase say campus hiring is key for both tech and business roles, so there's plenty of opportunity on the horizon.