Global capability centers in India to raise fresher hiring 12%
Business
Good news if you're graduating soon: Global capability centers (GCCs) in India are set to ramp up fresher hiring by 12% this fiscal year, even as IT services companies slow down.
Big names like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase say campus hiring is key for both tech and business roles, so there's plenty of opportunity on the horizon.
GCCs pay to rise to 7.5L
Starting pay at GCCs is expected to jump 50% to ₹7.5 lakh per year, way ahead of the flat ₹4.5 lakh offered by IT services firms.
With 100 new centers opening in FY26, GCCs hired up to 1.5 lakh freshers and are now expanding into tier-two cities, giving grads across India more options than ever before.