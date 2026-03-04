Global certification courses to be made accessible in India
Blue Ocean Corporation plans to launch its global "Education for All" mission in India, aiming to make global certifications and skill-building courses more accessible—for aspiring professionals.
Announced at the International Human Resource Conference, Dr. Sathya Menon, Chairman & Managing Director, Blue Ocean Corporation, highlighted how this move is all about helping India's youth get certified skills that meet international standards.
Internshub launched to provide real-world internships
The initiative brings more scholarships across India so people from different backgrounds can access top-notch training.
Blue Ocean also announced the launch of Internshub—a non-profit offering real-world internships to help students gain hands-on experience.
Amy Dufrane from the HR Certification Institute called out how much Indian talent matters globally.
Plus, Blue Ocean is set to expand into more cities, showing a strong push to boost skill development nationwide.