Global chip industry set to hit $1.3 trillion by 2026

Memflation may persist until late 2027

By 2026, about 30% of all chip revenue will come from AI semiconductors as tech giants pour money into smarter infrastructure.

These investments are set to jump more than 50%, driving up demand for GPUs and custom chips.

Meanwhile, memory prices (think DRAM and NAND flash) are soaring; Gartner calls it memflation, and warns that high costs could stick around until late 2027 or even impact non-AI tech through 2028.