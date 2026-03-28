Global data center insurance premiums more than double by 2030

Limited insurance for US data centers

Data centers aren't just tech hubs: they're vulnerable spots for all sorts of problems.

Over a quarter of US data center capacity is in areas with substantial exposure to hail, and over 40% of capacity is in areas significantly exposed to tornado risk.

Things like cooling breakdowns or power outages can cause millions of dollars in damage, but current insurance only covers a small slice of potential losses.

The report says it's time for smarter risk management so these digital lifelines (and their users) aren't left exposed as the industry keeps expanding.