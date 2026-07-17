Global equities slide as Sensex rallies nearly 965 points
Global markets took a hit on Friday: Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 2%, with chip stocks leading the slide over valuation worries.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also slipped, and Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed lower.
But here's the twist: Indian markets went against the trend, with the Sensex jumping nearly 965 points and Nifty up more than 260 points.
Brent tops $85, India ends higher
Investors worldwide were rattled by rising oil prices (Brent crude crossed $85) and tensions in the Middle East, pushing European stocks down too.
In the US big names like NVIDIA fell 3% and Netflix dropped a steep 11% after weak guidance.
Meanwhile, India bucked the trend to end sharply higher thanks to strong performances from Reliance Industries, banking, and IT stocks, and a stronger rupee gave an extra boost.