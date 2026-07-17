Global equities slide as Sensex rallies nearly 965 points

Global markets took a hit on Friday: Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 2%, with chip stocks leading the slide over valuation worries.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also slipped, and Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed lower.

But here's the twist: Indian markets went against the trend, with the Sensex jumping nearly 965 points and Nifty up more than 260 points.