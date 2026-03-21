Global equity funds have lost $20.3B: What's the reason?

Global equity funds have witnessed a staggering exit of $20.3 billion as investors react to rising inflation concerns and escalating tensions in the Middle East. This is the largest withdrawal in three months, prompting major central banks to indicate potential tightening of their monetary policies. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have kept rates unchanged but indicated a shift toward tighter policy measures in response to these developments.

Policy adjustments ECB may consider rate hikes in April The European Central Bank (ECB) may even consider rate hikes as early as April unless Middle East tensions ease. This comes after a week of major net sales from global equity funds, with investors offloading a net $20.3 billion worth of these assets. This is the largest weekly withdrawal since an estimated $46.66 billion sell-off in the week ending December 17.

Market trends US equity funds experience highest outflow in over 2 months US equity funds witnessed a net outflow of $24.78 billion, the highest in over two months. Meanwhile, European funds also saw an outflow of $2.13 billion during this period. In contrast, Asian funds attracted a net inflow of $5.45 billion during the same time frame.

Advertisement