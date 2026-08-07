Global food prices hit 44-month high

The recent spike in food prices has been attributed to adverse weather conditions and escalating conflicts in the Gulf and Black Sea regions. These factors have supported crop markets, leading to a rise in global food prices.

The FAO's Cereal Price Index also contributed to this trend with a 3.4% month-on-month increase, driven by a 5.8% jump in wheat prices.

The agency's vegetable oil index surged 2% to its highest level since June 2022.