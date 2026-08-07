Global food prices hit 44-month high
What's the story
The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has reported a significant rise in global food prices in July. The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly changes in a basket of internationally traded food commodities, averaged 131.1 points last month. This is up from June's 130.3 points and marks the highest level since January 2023.
Market influences
Wheat prices see significant jump
The recent spike in food prices has been attributed to adverse weather conditions and escalating conflicts in the Gulf and Black Sea regions. These factors have supported crop markets, leading to a rise in global food prices.
The FAO's Cereal Price Index also contributed to this trend with a 3.4% month-on-month increase, driven by a 5.8% jump in wheat prices.
The agency's vegetable oil index surged 2% to its highest level since June 2022.
Commodities
Sugar prices rose nearly 6% on weather concerns
The FAO's chief economist warned of impending global food inflation as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine combine with El Niño to elevate costs and cut crop yields.
Wheat markets face Black Sea export disruptions and heat damage in key producing regions, while rising crude oil prices and strong biodiesel demand continue to drive palm and soy oil prices higher.
Additionally, sugar prices jumped 5.6% due to adverse weather across Europe and Asia, alongside surging ethanol demand in Brazil.