Global investors have pumped nearly $10 billion into Indian hospitals
Big global investors like Blackstone, KKR, and TPG have pumped nearly $10 billion into Indian hospital chains over the last five years.
Much of this cash is going toward adding beds, buying expensive technology, and expanding through acquisitions for things like heart and cancer care.
Even though these privately backed hospitals make up less than 5% of all beds in India, they have a significant presence in high-margin areas such as cardiac surgery and cancer care.
Insurers and hospitals face negotiation pressure
All this investment is happening while medical costs are rising fast (up to 13% a year, says a parliamentary report), raising worries about higher bills for patients.
Investors are merging smaller hospitals into bigger chains to boost profits, but regulators are starting to pay attention.
With expensive treatments becoming more common, there's growing pressure for insurers and hospitals to work out deals that keep care affordable for everyone.