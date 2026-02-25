Global IT budgets to hit $6.15 trillion in 2026: Gartner
AI is about to get even bigger—global spending on artificial intelligence is set to reach $2.52 trillion in 2026, up a massive 44% from last year, says a new Gartner report.
This AI boom is also pushing overall tech spending higher, with worldwide IT budgets expected to hit $6.15 trillion.
AI-optimized servers are driving spending
A lot of this money is going into building the backbone for AI—think AI-optimized servers—which now represent 17% of all AI spending.
Companies aren't just experimenting with AI anymore; it's becoming a must-have part of their strategy.
CIOs are doubling down on tech spending
Hyperscalers, vendors, and investors are investing heavily in cloud-based AI, automation, and next-gen tools like generative AI.
Many businesses are repurposing tech budgets for AI, and CIOs are doubling down on tech spending.
AI's impact on bottom line is coming soon
Firms are betting big on predictable returns from their AI investments.
Analysts say you may start to see enterprise ROI show up in the income statements of companies like Walmart and JPMorgan as early as mid-2026.