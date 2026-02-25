Global IT budgets to hit $6.15 trillion in 2026: Gartner

AI is about to get even bigger—global spending on artificial intelligence is set to reach $2.52 trillion in 2026, up a massive 44% from last year, says a new Gartner report. This AI boom is also pushing overall tech spending higher, with worldwide IT budgets expected to hit $6.15 trillion.

AI-optimized servers are driving spending A lot of this money is going into building the backbone for AI—think AI-optimized servers—which now represent 17% of all AI spending.

Companies aren't just experimenting with AI anymore; it's becoming a must-have part of their strategy.

CIOs are doubling down on tech spending Hyperscalers, vendors, and investors are investing heavily in cloud-based AI, automation, and next-gen tools like generative AI.

Many businesses are repurposing tech budgets for AI, and CIOs are doubling down on tech spending.