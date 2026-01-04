Global markets add $27 trillion, India sees modest growth

The global market capitalization witnessed a massive surge of 22.1% ($27.4 trillion) in 2025, according to a report by Motilal Oswal. In contrast, India's market cap only saw a marginal increase of 2.8% year-on-year during the same period. The report highlights that South Korea topped the list with an impressive 77% jump in its market capitalization, taking it to $2.7 trillion.

Ratio fluctuations India's market cap-to-GDP ratio shows volatility The report also notes the volatility of India's market cap-to-GDP ratio. It plummeted to 57% of FY20 GDP in March 2020 from 80% in FY19, before sharply rebounding to 132% in FY24 and 126% in FY25. As of now, it stands at a healthy 133% of FY26E GDP, up by a significant margin compared to its long-term average of 87%.

Market comparison Indian stock market underperforms Asian peers The Indian stock market lagged behind its key Asian counterparts, many of which saw a surge between 16% and 70%. Notably, Pakistan's KSE 100 index jumped an astonishing 51.20% in 2025. This outperformance was attributed to the country's smaller market size, IMF support, and domestic rate cuts that improved liquidity conditions.

Global performance Other global markets outperform Indian stock market Other global markets also outperformed the Indian stock market. South Korea's KOSPI led with a whopping 75.63% surge, while China's, Hong Kong's and Japan's markets delivered returns two to three times higher than India's Sensex. The US market also posted strong gains with the broader S&P 500 index advancing by 17.25%.