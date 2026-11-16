Global markets cautious ahead of NVIDIA earnings amid inflation concerns
Markets around the world are in wait-and-watch mode with everyone eyeing NVIDIA's earnings report.
Wall Street's been a bit shaky lately: Nasdaq slipped 0.9%, mostly because chip and AI stocks took a hit.
Rising US inflation has people thinking another Fed rate hike is coming soon, which is making Asian markets a bit nervous too.
India's Nifty breaks 3-week winning streak
India's Nifty index broke its three-week winning streak, ending Friday down 0.6% at 25,144.
Foreign investors were buying up shares while domestic investors sold off some holdings.
Globally, oil prices are dropping (Brent is near $95 a barrel), partly because the International Energy Agency expects an oil surplus ahead, even as tensions continue in the Middle East.
Now, everyone's watching for major company earnings and Noel Tata's comments on the listing of Tata Trusts to see where things go from here.