Global oil prices rise as Ukraine hits Russian energy facilities

Ukraine's strikes trigger fires at key sites

Ukraine's strikes triggered fires at Russia's Ust-Luga terminal and Novoshakhtinsk refinery. The Novoshakhtinsk refinery, which is important for exporting oil, has a capacity of about 100,000 barrels a day.

At the same time, hopes that the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates gave markets a bit of optimism about future demand.

Meanwhile, things are tense between the US and Russia: President Trump just threatened new sanctions if there's no progress toward peace with Ukraine in two weeks, keeping global energy markets on edge.