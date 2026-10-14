Global sports media rights hit record $65.82 billion in 2026
Business
Sports media rights worldwide just reached a record $65.82 billion in 2026, a 15% jump from last year, mostly thanks to blockbuster events like the soccer World Cup in North America and the Winter Olympics.
The report expects a small dip next year but notes overall growth since 2024.
US dominates global sports media rights
The US is well ahead, making up more than half of the global sports media rights value, with the NFL and NBA together accounting for 30% of the total.
In comparison, top European leagues like the English Premier League add 7.8%, showing just how much American sports dominate this market.