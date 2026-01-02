Next Article
Global stocks and metals kick off 2026 strong
Global markets started 2026 on a positive note, with US stock futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both up slightly in early Asian trading.
Gold and silver prices also saw small jumps, though overall trading was quieter than usual because Japan and China were on holiday.
Looking back: Big wins, but some caution ahead
2025 turned out to be the best year for global stocks since 2019, thanks to upbeat earnings forecasts and major moves in AI.
Still, experts are keeping an eye on possible changes to US monetary policy and high stock prices.
Meanwhile, US unemployment claims just dropped again—now near their lowest levels of the year—showing the job market is holding up well as we head into 2026.