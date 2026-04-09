Global stocks fall after Iran says ceasefire breached, oil up

Strait of Hormuz closure slows exports

Things in the Middle East are tense, with Israeli attacks in Lebanon threatening the already fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for shipping oil, has slowed energy exports to a crawl; only three ships left there on Wednesday.

Analysts say everyone's keeping a close eye on these hotspots since any new flare-up could keep global markets and oil prices on edge for a while.