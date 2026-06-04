Global wealth reaches $98.3 trillion as AI rallies create millionaires

Asia Pacific and Europe rebound

The Asia-Pacific region saw a big jump too, especially in Japan and China, while Europe bounced back after earlier declines (Luxembourg stood out with impressive growth).

Ultra-rich folks (those with $30 million or more) expanded their assets fastest, hitting 250,000 globally.

But it wasn't all good news: the top 1% owning almost a third of US wealth.

Meanwhile, the number of high-net-worth individuals in the Middle East slipped due to falling oil prices and political tensions.