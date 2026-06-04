Global wealth reaches $98.3 trillion as AI rallies create millionaires
Global wealth just reached a record $98.3 trillion in 2025, with AI-powered stock market rallies making nearly two million people into millionaires.
The total number of millionaires worldwide is now 25.3 million, and the US led the way by adding 736,000 new millionaires.
Asia Pacific and Europe rebound
The Asia-Pacific region saw a big jump too, especially in Japan and China, while Europe bounced back after earlier declines (Luxembourg stood out with impressive growth).
Ultra-rich folks (those with $30 million or more) expanded their assets fastest, hitting 250,000 globally.
But it wasn't all good news: the top 1% owning almost a third of US wealth.
Meanwhile, the number of high-net-worth individuals in the Middle East slipped due to falling oil prices and political tensions.