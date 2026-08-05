GlobalFoundries's India team monitors, troubleshoots US Germany and Singapore fabs
Business
You might not know it, but GlobalFoundries (GF), the world's third-largest chip foundry, leans on its Indian team for a lot more than just support.
Around 1,500 people in India keep an eye on GF's chip factories in the US Germany, and Singapore, spotting and fixing problems before they turn into big headaches.
India team driving AI product development
the India team aren't just watching screens: they're leading product development and driving AI projects that shape how chips are made.
The team is set to grow past 2,000 soon and is branching into everything from supply chain planning to legal work.
Plus, with strong partnerships with IITs and IISc, India is helping push new tech like silicon photonics and ultra-low-power computing forward for GF worldwide.