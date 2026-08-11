GLP-1 drugs spur bundled weight loss care services in India
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro are blowing up in India, not just as GLP-1 drugs, but as the center of a whole new health service scene.
Now, instead of just picking up a prescription, people can get everything from medical tests to doctor consults and lifestyle coaching bundled together.
MetaGO offers ₹24,000 GLP-1 plans
Platforms like MetaGO, founded by members of the team behind medical crowdfunding platform Ketto, including Varun Sheth and actor-entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor, are leading the charge.
More than 1,000 patients have approached the platform so far and want to reach 100,000 patients within the next three years.
Their plans start at ₹24,000 per year and include regular check-ins and coaching, plus they focus on helping you build healthy habits so you're not stuck on medications forever.