GM beats Q3 2026 estimates with $50.02B revenue, $20B buyback

GM has tightened its full-year profit outlook and now expects free cash flow between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, even as it faces about $2 billion in extra costs from inflation and chip prices.

CEO Mary Barra says they're still investing to make their cars better and run things more efficiently.

On the electric vehicle front, most of the big costs from last year's strategy shift are nearly behind them, so they're hoping for smoother roads ahead.