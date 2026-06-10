GM develops sodium-ion batteries for AI data centers and grids

GM trial production begins in 2028

Trial production starts in 2028 at its Battery Cell Development Center, designed to speed up getting these batteries to market.

GM is also teaming up with LG Energy Solution for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells and expanding work with Redwood Materials, which recycle old electric vehicle (EV) batteries for grid use.

One Redwood system at a Michigan GM plant could save $3 million over its lifetime, all part of GM's push for greener tech and a more reliable power grid.