GMDC, University of Cambridge launch India's 1st AI REE observatory
Business
GMDC and the University of Cambridge are launching India's first AI-driven observatory to track rare earth elements (REE), the materials that power electric vehicles and renewable energy technology.
Announced on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, this two-year, £600,000 project aims to make India's REE supply chain stronger and more reliable.
AI observatory supports industry REE decisions
Set up at GMDC's International Centre of Excellence in Mining, the observatory will use AI to give real-time updates on everything from price swings to global supply hiccups and geopolitical risks.
India's rare earth permanent magnets consumption is expected to double by 2030, this move helps fill major information gaps and supports smarter decisions for industries.