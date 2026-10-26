GMO Internet and Park24 compensate customers after personal data breaches
Business
Several Japanese companies are making amends after recent cyberattacks exposed customer data.
GMO Internet Group is offering 5,000 yen (about $32) to all customers and six months of free service after a cyberattack on its foreign exchange trading service.
Park24, which runs Times car-sharing, is also compensating customers after a personal data breach and says the incident will seriously impact its finances.
Japan launches AI cybersecurity team
Japan is getting serious about cybersecurity, launching a new team that uses AI to spot system weaknesses.
The country has already seen 723 cyber incidents this year, breaking previous records.
Both the public and private sectors are now under pressure to work together and better protect user data as threats keep rising.