GMR Airports awarded 30 year Nagpur concession after legal settlement

GMR plans Nagpur terminal to 3 million

First up, GMR plans to expand the terminal so it can handle three million passengers a year, eventually aiming for 30 million as Nagpur grows.

There's also a new air traffic control tower and extensive airside infrastructure upgrades coming soon.

With this move, GMR now has nine airports under operations or under development around the world, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, plus projects in Greece and Indonesia, and they're adding a modern cargo terminal in Nagpur too.