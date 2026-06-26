GMR Airports awarded 30 year Nagpur concession after legal settlement
Business
GMR Airports just took over Nagpur's Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport for the next 30 years, after finally settling a long legal dispute.
The deal was signed with MIHAN India Ltd. and it means GMR is now in charge of making this airport better and busier.
GMR plans Nagpur terminal to 3 million
First up, GMR plans to expand the terminal so it can handle three million passengers a year, eventually aiming for 30 million as Nagpur grows.
There's also a new air traffic control tower and extensive airside infrastructure upgrades coming soon.
With this move, GMR now has nine airports under operations or under development around the world, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, plus projects in Greece and Indonesia, and they're adding a modern cargo terminal in Nagpur too.