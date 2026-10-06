Gnani AI launches Ascent program to scale sovereign enterprise AI
Gnani AI just rolled out its new Ascent program, aiming to make it way easier for companies to actually use and scale up sovereign, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) in production, not just experiment with it.
The program brings together technology, domain, infrastructure, and implementation partners so businesses can move from testing out AI to putting it into everyday use.
Gnani stack powers 200 plus companies
Ascent builds on Gnani's existing sovereign AI stack (think: models like Evon and Prisma, plus the Plexus agentic and conversational AI platform), which already powers more than 200 companies and handles more than 50 million calls daily in more than 22 languages.
The program has teamed up with major players like Intel, Cisco, Hexaware, and more than 25 partners.
According to Hexaware's Aditya Jayaraman, India Country Head, Hexaware, Enterprises want AI that works in production, not a stitched-together stack. Combining Gnani AI's models with our delivery expertise, we can make that happen at scale.