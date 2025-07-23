GNG Electronics' IPO fully subscribed within 1st hour—shares pop 41% Business Jul 23, 2025

GNG Electronics' IPO opened on Wednesday and got fully subscribed within the first hour.

By 11:06am bids hit 1.6 times the offer—non-institutional investors went nearly 3x over their quota, while retail folks almost doubled theirs.

Shares are priced at ₹225-₹237, and they're already trading at a 41% premium in the gray market.