Sensex at 82,378 points: Why FMCG stocks are declining today
On Wednesday, Indian stock markets were on the rise—Nifty50 hit 25,108 and Sensex reached 82,378 by late morning.
But while most sectors enjoyed the rally, FMCG stocks actually dipped.
FMCG brands are usually seen as safe bets, so their drop stands out.
Big names like Colgate-Palmolive India and Patanjali Foods fell over 2%, and even Hindustan Unilever traded lower.
Only a couple of players—Zydus Wellness and Hatsun Agro—managed small gains.
Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were among top gainers
The market's boost came mostly from auto and finance stocks like Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance, which saw solid gains.
Meanwhile, some industrials and consumer-focused companies lagged behind—showing that not every sector rides the same wave, even on a good day for the markets.