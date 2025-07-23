Sensex at 82,378 points: Why FMCG stocks are declining today

FMCG brands are usually seen as safe bets, so their drop stands out. Big names like Colgate-Palmolive India and Patanjali Foods fell over 2%, and even Hindustan Unilever traded lower. Only a couple of players—Zydus Wellness and Hatsun Agro—managed small gains.

Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were among top gainers

The market's boost came mostly from auto and finance stocks like Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance, which saw solid gains.

Meanwhile, some industrials and consumer-focused companies lagged behind—showing that not every sector rides the same wave, even on a good day for the markets.