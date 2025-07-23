HDFC, BNP, and Morgan Stanley back Rajoo Engineers's ₹160 crore QIP
Rajoo Engineers just pulled in ₹160 crore by selling new shares at ₹109 each through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on July 21, 2025.
Big names like Morgan Stanley Asia, HDFC Bank, and BNP Paribas Financial Markets jumped in to back the company.
FIIs now own 3.8% and DSCs hold 4.46%
Thanks to this QIP, foreign and domestic institutional investors have upped their stakes—FIIs now own 3.8% and DIIs hold 4.46%.
This signals growing confidence among major players about where Rajoo is headed.
Rajoo's FY25 numbers and stock performance
Rajoo plans to use the fresh funds for strategic acquisitions, aiming to grow its product lineup and reach more markets with better tech.
For FY25, Rajoo posted revenue of ₹253.65 crore and profit after tax of ₹38.11 crore—even though its stock is down 44% year-to-date as of July 22.