Go Digit just made insurance history for Indian farmers

Why does this matter?

This policy covered rabi crops like wheat across 2,200 acres and was built with partners like Howden Insurance India.

It reached farmers; the WBI offering has already insured over 6,000 people.

As Digit's actuary Adarsh Agarwal put it, "Parametric insurance provides immediate liquidity using objective and transparent data"—a big step for climate protection and making sure help actually arrives when it's needed most.