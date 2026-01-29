Go Digit just made insurance history for Indian farmers
Go Digit General Insurance paid out one of India's first moisture-index parametric claims to 500 farmers in Rajasthan's Tonk district.
Instead of slow inspections, this payout kicked in automatically when soil moisture crossed a set limit—using the Water Balance Index based on ERA5-Land climate data from ECMWF to help farmers faster.
Why does this matter?
This policy covered rabi crops like wheat across 2,200 acres and was built with partners like Howden Insurance India.
It reached farmers; the WBI offering has already insured over 6,000 people.
As Digit's actuary Adarsh Agarwal put it, "Parametric insurance provides immediate liquidity using objective and transparent data"—a big step for climate protection and making sure help actually arrives when it's needed most.