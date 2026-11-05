GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani won't read AI written documents
Business
GoDaddy's CEO Aman Bhutani isn't interested in documents that look like they were written by AI.
He recently shared, "If somebody sends me a document and I can tell pretty quickly it was written by AI, I don't read it," making it clear he wants employees to use their own words instead of relying on AI tools.
Tech leaders back human writing
Bhutani believes actually writing helps people sharpen their ideas and communicate better.
He's not alone: leaders at other tech companies like Clay and Figma also want more human creativity, with Clay emphasizing that "Writing is thinking" and Figma requiring employees to label work "written with AI."