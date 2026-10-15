Godavari Biorefineries shares jump after US patent for cancer-treatment compound
Business
Godavari Biorefineries's shares shot up 14.8% after the company landed a US patent for a new cancer-treatment compound.
The announcement got investors buzzing, with trading volume skyrocketing to 132.40 times the average weekly volume; 7,154,965 shares changed hands in just one day.
Godavari Biorefineries still down 26%
Even with all this excitement, Godavari's stock is still down 26% from its April 2025 peak. Over the last week and month, though, it's picked up some steam with double-digit gains.
Financially, things are mixed: the company reported a bigger net loss of ₹19.3 crore in Q1 FY27 but did see its total income rise compared to last year.