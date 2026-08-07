Godrej Consumer Products Q1: ₹4,225cr revenue, ₹505cr profit, ₹5 dividend
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) just posted some impressive numbers for the first quarter of FY27.
Their revenue jumped 19% year-on-year to ₹4,225 crore, with net profit up 11% at ₹505 crore.
The board also announced a ₹5 interim dividend per share for FY27, so shareholders have something extra to look forward to.
GCPL international revenue up 47%
The boost came from popular home-care brands like GoodKnight and strong sales in personal-care products such as hair color and perfumes.
GCPL's international markets really took off too, especially in Africa, the US and the Middle East with a massive 47% revenue spike.
Plus, they're stepping into the liquid-dishwashing game with their new product Godrej Rizz, aiming for double-digit growth there.
If you're curious about dividends, the record date is August 13 and payments will roll out by September 5.