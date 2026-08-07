Godrej Consumer Products Q1: ₹4,225cr revenue, ₹505cr profit, ₹5 dividend

The boost came from popular home-care brands like GoodKnight and strong sales in personal-care products such as hair color and perfumes.

GCPL's international markets really took off too, especially in Africa, the US and the Middle East with a massive 47% revenue spike.

Plus, they're stepping into the liquid-dishwashing game with their new product Godrej Rizz, aiming for double-digit growth there.

If you're curious about dividends, the record date is August 13 and payments will roll out by September 5.