Godrej Industries enters wealth management after profits jump 143% Business Jun 02, 2026

Godrej Industries is switching things up by entering the wealth management space, moving beyond just lending through its financial arm.

This big step follows a strong quarter: profits soared 143% to ₹444 crore and revenue climbed 33% to ₹7,694 crore compared to last year.

Despite the good numbers, the stock dipped 2.6% today, though it's still up nearly 10% this past month.