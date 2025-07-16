Godrej Industries experiences early trade boost

Strong demand in chemicals and real estate did most of the heavy lifting. The chemicals business saw revenue jump 42% in Q4, and Godrej Properties hit record bookings at ₹29,444 crore. These results helped the company's pre-tax profit more than quadruple to ₹2,353 crore.

Company shows solid operational strength

To fund expansion, Godrej took on extra debt, which pushed up interest costs.

Still, they bounced back from losses last year to positive earnings per share this quarter.

The company's turnaround shows solid operational strength—making it one to watch for midcap investors—but keep an eye on rising debt and capital-heavy bets going forward.