KPR Mill shares experience 2.27% increase
KPR Mill's stock climbed 2.27% to ₹1,209.10 on Wednesday morning after the company posted steady growth for FY25—revenue was up 5% to ₹6,462.26 crore and net profit edged up 1.2% to ₹815 crore compared to last year.
Key details
If you're watching the markets or interested in business trends, KPR Mill's rise shows how strong export prospects can boost investor confidence—even when profits take a small hit.
What's driving the stock?
Investors are upbeat thanks to India-UK trade deals that cut tariffs, making KPR's textile exports more competitive globally.
Lower interest expenses and stable taxes also helped keep earnings on track.
No major new announcements today—the optimism is all about solid fundamentals and future potential.