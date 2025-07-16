Next Article
Bharti Hexacom shares experience early trading boost
Bharti Hexacom's stock climbed 2.36% to ₹1,816.60 on Wednesday, right after the company posted standout results for both the last quarter and full year.
Annual sales hit ₹8,547 crore—a solid 20.5% jump from last year.
Annual profit nearly tripled to ₹1,493 crore
If you're tracking growth stories or thinking about investing, these numbers are hard to ignore.
Net profit nearly tripled to ₹1,493 crore this year, and their Homes and Office segment was a big driver with almost 30% higher revenue.
Q4 numbers and dividend details
The latest quarter saw revenue up 22.5%, with profits (EBITDA) rising even faster at 33.5%.
Strong cash flow and healthy financial ratios have kept investor confidence high—plus, there's a ₹10 per share dividend coming up soon (record date: July 25).