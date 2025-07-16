Dixon Technologies shares surge in early trade
Dixon Technologies's stock got a boost on Wednesday, climbing over 2.5% after the company posted its FY25 numbers.
Revenue more than doubled to ₹38,860 crore and net profit soared to ₹1,215 crore—both huge leaps from last year.
Significant jump in profits and earnings per share
Dixon's profits and earnings per share jumped sharply, showing the company is not just growing but getting stronger financially.
With return on equity up to 36% and debt way down, Dixon looks more resilient and efficient—something investors usually love to see.
Strong Q4 numbers and dividend announcement
The final quarter of FY25 was especially strong: revenue shot up 121% and profit nearly quadrupled thanks in part to a one-time gain.
The board has even proposed an ₹8 per share dividend.
With Q1 results coming soon (July 22), all eyes are on whether Dixon can keep up this momentum.