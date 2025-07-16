HDFC Bank contemplates 1st bonus share issue

Shift from stock splits to bonus shares

For years, HDFC Bank has only done stock splits—like turning one ₹10 share into five ₹2 shares (2011), and then two ₹1 shares (2019)—to make buying in easier for regular folks.

Now, with the bonus issue on the table and after selling ₹10,000 crore worth of its HDB Financial Services shares during an IPO, it's clear they're looking to boost both capital and shareholder value.