India anticipates $25 billion in IPOs over next year
India's IPO scene is gearing up for a big year, with around $25 billion expected to be raised in the near future.
This growth is being driven by private equity exits, multinational companies spinning off parts of their business, and corporate restructurings.
Big players like Citi are shifting focus to larger, more strategic IPOs as India's strong economy and high liquidity keep the momentum going.
Indian companies raised $2.8 billion from 62 IPOs in Q1
In just the first quarter of 2025, Indian companies raised $2.8 billion from 62 IPOs—making up 22% of global IPO activity.
The biggest name was Hexaware Technologies with a $1 billion listing.
Even though this is about 20% less than last year, investor confidence and a growing crowd of domestic investors keep India near the top for global IPO destinations.
Tech and health sectors are leading the charge
Tech and health sectors are leading the charge as more Indians jump into investing.
Despite some global uncertainty, steady economic growth and supportive regulations are helping India's IPO market stay resilient and attractive for new listings.