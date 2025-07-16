India anticipates $25 billion in IPOs over next year Business Jul 16, 2025

India's IPO scene is gearing up for a big year, with around $25 billion expected to be raised in the near future.

This growth is being driven by private equity exits, multinational companies spinning off parts of their business, and corporate restructurings.

Big players like Citi are shifting focus to larger, more strategic IPOs as India's strong economy and high liquidity keep the momentum going.